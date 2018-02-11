Christian Shanafelt looks ahead to the NFL Combine on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Now that the Super Bowl has come to an end and the coaching hires have all been about made, the time has come to start looking ahead to 2018.

That begins with the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis at the end of February, one which the Bears will be looking closely at another major piece to their rebuilding puzzle. With the eighth-overall selection, there are a number of ways the team can go to improve the team for first year head coach Matt Nagy.

Christian Shanafelt of NFL Draft Bible started off our discussions on the upcoming combine on Sunday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He discussed some of the options the team has along with other intreguing prospects for the draft this spring.

To watch Christian's segments on Sunday's show, click on the video above or below.