Southwest Airlines resume operations at Midway after all flights grounded

CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines flights are resuming at Midway Airport this morning after most flights were cancelled on Sunday.

Southwest says they had trouble de-icing planes, and were "running low on de-icing fluid."

"Throughout the storms, we've actively worked to manage our glycol levels (used to deice aircraft) but due to the severity of the winter weather Southwest has proactively canceled about 220 flights as of Midday Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018," a spokesperson said in an email.

In a response to a passenger question on Twitter, a Southwest representative wrote, “Due to having to de-ice many of our aircraft because of the weather, we are running low on de-icing fluid.”

Sunday has been another frustrating day for fliers at O'Hare and Midway, with 225 flights canceled at O'Hare and 264 at Midway. On the Arrivals and Departures board at Midway is a scene you'd expect to see before or during a snow storm. But it's not snowing anymore — it's just cold — and the airline says it can't deice its planes.

Passenger Jackson Smolinsky said he needs to be in Detroit tomorrow morning for work.

"I never got an email what was going on with my flight, so I was surprised about that; show up here after a long Uber ride and turns out none of the flights are going out," passenger Jackson Smolinsky said.

Many Southwest ticket holders found themselves in the same predicament.

"What are you going to do? There is no flights available until 7 tomorrow night, so I think I'm going to be renting a car and driving," Smolinsky said.

A group of students from Boston University in Chicago for a dance competition plans to spend their extra hours camping out on the airport floor, studying and praying they find a way home tomorrow.

"We all have exams tomorrow, like 50 of us have exams tomorrow morning or tomorrow night, we do have to be back," said Shivani Singh.

The airline apologized for any inconvenience, and said affected customers should visit their website.