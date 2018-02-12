1 arrested, 2 at large after woman carjacked in Skokie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. -- Police are searching for at least two suspects after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Skokie.

A woman told police, two men confronted her just before 6:55 p.m. Sunday as she parked her Mercedes near Skokie Boulevard.

The suspects, one armed with a gun, demanded her cash and valuables -- and then one of them, a juvenile, drove off with her car.

The other suspect got into a stolen Nissan with a third man, and left the scene.

Moments later, police spotted the stolen Mercedes and chased it, until the driver crashed at the intersection of Dempster Street and Lockwood Avenue.

The juvenile driver jumped out and ran, and officers chased him. He was taken into custody.

The Nissan was spotted later, and recovered.

Two suspects remain at large.

Some local officials are demanding help from Springfield, in the fight against the increase in carjackings.

They say a loophole in state law lets carjackers off with no jail time, and they want the loophole closed.

Police must currently prove that a person caught with a stolen car, knew the car was stolen, in order to be charged with a felony.