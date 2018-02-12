Extra-alarm fire causes building collapse on West Side

CHICAGO — An extra-alarm fire caused a building to collapse and temporarily shut down service to part of CTA’s Green Line.

The fire broke out in a building at Lake and Cicero Ave around 1 a.m. Monday on the city’s West Side.

The structure collapsed as firefighters were battling the flames.

Green line service was also temporarily suspended between Harlem and Conservatory because the flames were close to the tracks.

The fire spread to a neighboring building that was occupied, but firefighters were able to get the residents out.

A firefighter was injured when he slipped and fell while fighting the fire.

Service has resumed on the Green line.