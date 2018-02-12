Speaker Madigan fires longtime aid over inappropriate advances

CHICAGO — A long-time political aide to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been fired for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages and making unwanted advances against an unidentified woman.
Kevin Quinn is described as ‘high ranking individual” who has worked in Madigan’s political organization for 19 years.
In a prepared statement, Madigan’s office said Quinn “failed to exercise the professional judgment expected of those in my political organizations and the Office of the Speaker.”
Here is Madigan’s full statement:
“In November, a courageous woman made me aware that a high-ranking individual within my political operation had previously made unwanted advances and sent her inappropriate text messages. I immediately consulted with my attorney, Heather Wier Vaught, and directed her to conduct a thorough investigation.
“Ms. Wier Vaught conducted numerous interviews, reviewed the evidence, and recently came to the conclusion that the individual engaged in inappropriate conduct and failed to exercise the professional judgment I expect of those affiliated with my political organizations and the Office of the Speaker.
“As a result, long-time aide Kevin Quinn is no longer an employee of any of my political committees. Mr. Quinn has worked with my political offices for nearly 20 years. While this is the only allegation of such conduct, Mr. Quinn also recently pled guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Based on the culmination of events, Alderman Marty Quinn and I decided that Kevin should no longer be affiliated with the political organization. For the record, Kevin was previously an employee of my State office, and he will not be returning to that role.
“Further, Ms. Wier Vaught made several recommendations aimed at preventing inappropriate behavior and improving methods for reporting and responding to such allegations. My political committees are actively taking steps to implement those recommendations.”