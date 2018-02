CHICAGO — Two 14-year-old boys were shot and wounded in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The shooting happening around 8:30 p.m. Monday night on the 5200 block of South Morgan Street.

Police said one boy was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg.

Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released any details yet as to the shooter or if the boys were the intended targets.

No one is in custody.