Updates at wgntv.com/weather
A few warmer days before a cold snap
-
A cold few days and then temps slowly climb
-
7-day forecast: Brutal cold continues
-
7-day forecast: Bitter cold continues
-
Cold weather returns next week
-
Dangerous cold in Chicago for 1st day of 2018
-
-
Mid-week thaw approaching, then a return to the cold
-
7-day forecast: Light snow on the way
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temps continue into early week
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild temps. dip mid-week, rebound for the weekend
-
7-day forecast: Warming trend for next week
-
-
Cold front bring massive drop in temps, winter weather
-
Wet few days ahead, but a little warmer
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week