WATCH LIVE: Chicago Cubs introduce new pitcher Yu Darvish

MESA, Ariz. — The Chicago Cubs and right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish have agreed to terms on a six-year contract through the 2023 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Darvish, 31, is a four-time All-Star during his five major league seasons with the Texas Rangers (2012-14, 2016-17) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2017). Prior to joining the Rangers, Darvish enjoyed a seven-year stint with the Nippon-Ham Fighters (2005-11), where he was a two-time Pacific League Most Valuable Player (2007, 2009). He also led his club to the 2006 Pacific League title and helped Team Japan to the Gold Medal in the 2009 World Baseball Classic.

Cubs officials and Darvish are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the deal.