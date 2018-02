CHICAGO — A pizza delivery driver was shot during an argument over counterfeit money on the city’s South Side.

The driver was delivering a pizza shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday near 69th and Indiana in the Park Manor neighborhood.

He said two men who ordered the pizza tried to pay with a fake $100 bill.

When the driver told them the money was fake and refused to give them the pizza, the men reportedly opened fire.

The driver was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital.