Chicago sports teams have their own way to celebrate Valentine’s Day

CHICAGO – This is the one day in which sports teams in the Windy City can show some “Heart” on Social Media. Many times it’s quite entertaining.

For this Valentine’s Day, a number of Chicago’s sports franchises are getting creative on their Twitter or Instagram to get in the spirit of the holiday.

The White Sox continued their annual “#SoxLove” Valentines featuring puns of their players.

#SoxLove is back! Send your #1 Sox fan some love with a White Sox Valentine's Day card: https://t.co/puoKiE4A4Q pic.twitter.com/QXAf5JCnBV — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 14, 2018

The Cubs offered up this cute clip of a fan asking Anthony Rizzo to be her Valentine from their annual convention this past January.

The Bulls had their young fan Henry back in a Twitter video for Valentine’s Day as he was teaching some of the guys how to make Fondue for their significant other today.

⚠️ WARNING: Henry eating Fondue and discussing Valentine's Day with #Bulls players is VERY cute! pic.twitter.com/8rYqCNsXvO — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 14, 2018

Like the White Sox, they also came up with some “Punny” Valentines on Wednesday.

The Chicago Red Stars put the spotlight of their Valentine’s Day Tweet on one of sports power couples – their midfielder Julie Ertz and her husband Zach, tight end for the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile the Chicago Fire decided to put their players through some Valentine’s “Q and A” on their Twitter account this afternoon.

No matter how you're celebrating the occasion, you'll want to check out this 🔥 Valentine's Day Q&A ❤️ #cf97 pic.twitter.com/MIgELNx7GV — Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) February 14, 2018

Finally the Bears used their Twitter account to salute their quarterback on Wednesday.