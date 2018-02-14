Dense fog Advisory across the Chicago area this Wednesday evening into Thursday morning

Update 5:45PM CST…

A Dense Fog Advisory for visibility dropping to between a quarter-mile and zero in many locations across the entire Chicago area (grey-shaded area on the highlighted map) effective this evening until 9AM CST Thursday morning. Some locations could experience low visibility until noon tomorrow. Note the Dense Fog Advisory extends well to the west into Iowa, north into Wisconsin and Lower Michigan and east through Indiana into Ohio.

The afternoon/evening commute especially south and west out of Chicago will be impacted as visibility is dropping rapidly in southern and western portions of the Chicago area late this afternoon and many other locations will see visibility fall to a quarter-mile or close to zero less this evening. Dense fog with light drizzle will continue overnight into Thursday.

Southerly winds are carrying mild and moist air with dew points in the upper 30s over the still-think snow cover with fog forming quickly, as the higher dew point air comes in contact with the 32-degree air at snow level. Drizzle will likely occur overnight along with the dense fog and likely continue on into Thursday. A cold front will approach and move through our area from the west later Thursday afternoon preceded by lower clouds and rain which could actually improve visibility somewhat. Precipitation will end and fog/clouds lift from the west as the cold front moves on to the east later Thursday.

Latest visibility across the Chicago metro area…