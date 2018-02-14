At least 2 dead in Florida school shooting; suspect in custody, officials say

PARKLAND, Fla. — At least two people are dead following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, law enforcement officials told CNN.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School caused “numerous” fatalities, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said. He did not know the exact number.

The suspect is in custody, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said. At least 14 people have been taken to area hospitals.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the shooting suspect nor say how the person was taken into custody.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie says “There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation.” He added, “It is a horrible day for us.”

Sheriff Israel, "The shooter was not a current student." — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Officials responded to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland where police said 14 people were injured.

Aerial footage from WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated for injuries and moved to ambulances. As students streamed away from the school, some ran while others walked quickly in orderly lines with their hands on or above their heads.

Nicole Baltzer, 18, said she was in trigonometry class about 10 minutes before the end of the school day when the fire alarm went off. As students evacuated, she heard six gunshots and everyone started running back inside the school, Baltzer told CNN’s Sara Ganim.

“I heard so many gunshots, at least like six. They were very close,” Baltzer said.

Baltzer said she is still on lockdown in a classroom on the second floor. Her stepsister is also on lockdown in a different classroom, she said.

“Everyone just started freaking out,” a student told CNN affiliate WSVN.

“We all thought it was a fire drill because we had one previously today,” he said. “And we thought it was, so no one was that nervous, but then word started going around that it was shots and not just, like, something else, everyone just started running towards the canal.”

Lissette Rozenblat told CNN that her daughter safely evacuated the school and was taking shelter at a nearby Walmart.

“She was very nervous, she said that she could hear the person who was shot crying out for help, and was just a nervous wreck,” Rozenblat said.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are on site, including one tank, along with a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers. Agents from the Miami office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene, a spokesman said.

Parkland is a city of more than 20,000 people outside Boca Raton in Broward County, Florida. Stoneman Douglas High School had an enrollment of about 3,100 students in the 2015-16 year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.