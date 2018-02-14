Lauren Magiera discusses the opening of White Sox Spring Training on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Optimism is as high around the White Sox as it's been over the last decade - and the team isn't even considered a moderate favorite in the AL Central.

That's just how good the prospects they got in return for their veterans have been so far.

From Moncada, to Kopech, to Jimenez, as Robert, the future has the team and their fans as excited as they've ever been even if the expectations remain modest for the 2018 season itself.

Lauren Magiera of WGN News was out in Glendale for the opening of Rick Renteria's second Spring Training with the White Sox and she discussed what she's seen so far on Sports Feed Wednesday night with Jarrett Payton live from Camelback Ranch.

