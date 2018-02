CHICAGO — Chicago police are trying to figure out if a man either jumped or fell to his death on Lower Wacker Drive in the Loop.

Police say the man was found around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on a ramp in the 300 block of East Lower Wacker Drive.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Matthew Bigos.

Police say he fell or jumped from Upper Wacker Drive.

Paramedics rushed him to Northwestern Memorial where he was pronounced dead.