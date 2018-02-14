× Slumping Blackhawks come up with an unlucky No. 7 in Vegas

LAS VEGAS – A turn of a card, roll of the dice, or a pull on the machine can often turn bad luck into good in this place. But with the way things are going with the Blackhawks right now, it would be best if they didn’t step into a casino anytime soon.

Even with a place that has a lot of them, like Las Vegas. Luck isn’t quite thier thing at the moment.

Not even a third period lead was enough to stop the Blackhawks from earning a most unfortunately No. 7, as in consecutive losses, at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night. The surprising Golden Knights scored four goals in the third period to beat the Joel Quenneville’s team for the third time this season 5-2.

Now at 24-25-8, and coupled with a win by the Wild over the Rangers, the Blackhawks are sitting 12 points out of the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference that gets farther away by the day. With 25 games remaining, the possibility of missing the playoffs is much more of a reality than a worry as it was a month ago.

It’s not even really for a lack of trying, as the team came out aggressively in the opening period as they got on the board in just 2:10 when Tommy Wingels knocked in a goal on the Power Play to make it 1-0. Even when Vegas tied it three minutes later, the Blackhawks were back in the lead in the second on Alex DeBrincat’s second goal in as many nights and 21st of the season.

But the first five minutes were a disaster for Jeff Glass and the Blackhawks. Vegas got a Power Play goal from Brad Hunt 1:14 into the period then got another form Reilly Smith 1:53 later. In nearly the same amount of time after that – this time a minute and 47 seasons – the lead was two for the Golden Knights thanks to a score David Perron.

For a Blackhawks offense that’s been in a free fall during the seven-game skid, it was too much to overcome. Tomas Nosek’s empty-netter in the final two minutes sealed another unlucky night for a team that’s quickly running out of cards to play in the 2017-2018 season.