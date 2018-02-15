Arthur Arkush joins Sports Feed Thursday to discuss the Bears offeseason

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If the Bears really want to help Mitchell Trubisky this offseason, there is a good place to start: Wide Receiver.

Last year due to injuries and the departure of Alshon Jeffery, the team was left without a true No. 1 option for the rookie quarterback as a number of different players tried to fill the role. Getting a top guy for Trubisky to throw to figures to be the top priority for Ryan Pace this season.

But there are other needs, too, and Arthur Arkush of Pro Football Weekly discussed those on Sports Feed Thursday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their discussion on CLTV by clicking on the video above or below.