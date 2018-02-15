Man charged in murder of Chicago police commander due in court today

CHICAGO — A bond hearing is scheduled for a man with a long criminal history who is charged in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police commander.

Shomari Legghette is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics in connection with the death of Cmdr. Paul Bauer. He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Police say the 44-year-old Legghette was in downtown Chicago on Tuesday afternoon when tactical officers approached him because he was acting suspiciously. After a brief scuffle, he ran away.

Police said the 53-year-old Bauer, who identified himself as a police officer, grabbed Legghette and was holding him when he and the suspect fought. Authorities say both fell down a stairwell before Legghette allegedly shot him.