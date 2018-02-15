Photographer Greg Beals documents the global refugee crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reuters reports dozens of refugee resettlement offices are preparing to close nationwide, and more than 40 are cutting back. The slated closures are up for final review by the State Department, following President Trump's decision to reduce the number of refugees allowed in the U.S. The Obama administration placed the limit at 110 thousand a year. But the Trump administration reduced that number to 45,000 for 2018, the lowest number since 1980.

The refugee resettlement program helps refugees find housing and jobs, and assists them with banking, medical care and school enrollment. Refugees can access these services for up to five years. That means these upcoming closures could also affect many recent arrivals. The program's critics argue it costs more to resettle refugees in the U.S. than to provide aid to displaced people overseas.

Photographer and humanitarian Greg Beals has been documenting the global refugee crisis for eight years. He sat down with CLTV's Cortney Hall to discuss his latest exhibit "They Arrived Last Night," currently on display at the Loyola University Museum of Art. It will be up until June 2, 2018.