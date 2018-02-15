Toddler critically injured in Englewood house fire

Posted 7:03 AM, February 15, 2018

CHICAGO — A toddler is critically injured after a house fire on the South Side.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Wednesday near 56th and Damen in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Officials say the fire broke out due to a space heater that was too close to flammable material. The home also had no working smoke detectors.

The 1-year-old victim is getting emergency treatment Thursday morning.

The fire caused enough damage to displace three adults and a child.

