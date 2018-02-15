Toddler critically injured in Englewood house fire

CHICAGO — A toddler is critically injured after a house fire on the South Side.
The fire started around 9 p.m. Wednesday near 56th and Damen in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.
Officials say the fire broke out due to a space heater that was too close to flammable material. The home also had no working smoke detectors.
The 1-year-old victim is getting emergency treatment Thursday morning.
The fire caused enough damage to displace three adults and a child.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.