West Chicago teachers, district officials reach tentative agreement

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. – After nearly two years of talks, teachers and district officials reached a tentative agreement in West Chicago.

“We are grateful the negotiating teams were able to find common ground and reach an agreement, that a strike was averted, and that students will be in their classrooms as usual tomorrow,” Board of Education President Gary Saake said. “This has been a very trying time for everyone, and we can now turn our full attention back to where it should be, the students.”

The contract must still be ratified by both parties, according to the school district’s statement.

Teachers wanted a new contract and said their patience was running out.

Teachers were hopeful that would be able to return to their classrooms on Friday, but they said they won’t be back without a deal.

A rally was held outside School District 94 headquarters at 157 W. Washington St. on Thursday.

Teachers, parents and their supporters marched from West Chicago High School to the site of Thursday night’s talks with the school board.

If the teachers decide to strike, school’s out for roughly 2,000 and will be the first teachers’ strike in West Chicago since the 1980s.

A source close to the negotiations said in terms of money, over the life of the contract, the two sides are less than half a million dollars apart.

The school district will be posting any updates to their website. http://www.d94.org/negotiations.