Chicago prepares to pay final tribute to Cmdr. Paul Bauer

CHICAGO -- Chicago prepares to pay a final tribute to a beloved police commander who was murdered in the line of duty.

A memorial service will be held Friday afternoon for Cmdr. Paul Bauer at his family church.

Bauer's wake runs from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, located at 653 W. 37th Street, in Bridgeport.

The services are open to the public.

Bauer's funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the same church. Only family, friends, fellow officers and dignitaries are invited.

The commander will be buried at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip.