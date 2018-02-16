× 3 injured in ‘accidental shooting’ at Hyatt in Loop; offender at large

CHICAGO — Police are searching for an offender after three people were injured in a shooting at the Hyatt in the Loop.

According to a tweet from Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the “accidental shooting” happened around 10 a.m. Friday at 150 E. Wacker at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

Police say a gun fell out of the offender’s pocket and went off in the lobby of the hotel.

Three people were grazed during the “accidental shooting.” It is unclear if they were grazed by bullets or floor fragments.

Accidental shooting at 150 E. Wacker occurred after an offender mishandled a weapon and grazed 2 female victims with non life threatening injuries. Police are searching for the individual. pic.twitter.com/qjDtQhpdhO — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 16, 2018

The three injured suffered non-life threatening injuries, and are in good condition.

Police know who the offender is and have a good description of him — but they have not yet released those details.

An active search for the suspect is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.