Vigil held for victims after a week of heartbreaking violence

DOWNER'S GROVE — After a heartbreaking and violent week in Chicago and across the nation, dozens gathered to pay their respects at a vigil for victims of gun violence Sunday.

Teenagers took turns reading the names of the 17 people killed in Parkland, FL, and also remembered those killed at Northern Illinois University 10 years earlier. They also remembered commander CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was laid to rest Saturday after being shot to death by a suspect last week.

Delphine Cherry says she lost a son and a daughter to gun violence, and understands how those families must feel.

"We have to stop the killing and stop letting people tell us we can't do anything about the NRA," Cherry said.

Organized in part by the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, the vigil also included speeches from candidates for state office. Some local city and county leaders called for a ban on assault-style weapons.

"We need action out of Congress," DuPage County Commissioner Greg Jose said.

"People are saying nothing do at the local level. Yes there is," DuPage County Commissioner Laz Chaplyn said.