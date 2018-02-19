1 teen dead, 1 wounded in South Side drive-by shooting

Posted 6:22 PM, February 19, 2018, by

CHICAGO --  One teen died and another was injured after a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said a 19-year-old female and a 15-year-old male were shot in the 7600 block of S. Champlain around 5:30 p.m.

The 15-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The 19-year-old was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital.  She is in stable condition.

A neighbor said the victims were either on the porch or the sidewalk when shots were fired from a passing car.