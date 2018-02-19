FeedonThis: More discussion off the field than on during Monday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Many times this segment is reserved for some of the more creative and entertaining parts of the Sports Feed show on a given day.

That wasn't the case on Monday's show, where two major off the playing surface topics were a key part of conversation between Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

The first major topic were the racist comments made towards Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly during their game against the Blackhawks at the United Center on Saturday. Along with the organization and NHL releasing statements on the incident, a number of the Blackhawks' players denounced the action by the fans, who are now banned from attending home games in the future.

Jarrett and Josh's discussion on the topic is part of #FeedonThis for Monday and you can watch it in the video above.

Anthony Rizzo wasn't about to let Spring Training get in the way of helping out his hometown after a terrible tragedy.

Just hours after 17 students were killed at Stoneman Douglas High School - the alma mater of the Cubs' first baseman - he was on a plane to Parkland, Florida to offer any support that he could to the residents.

It's a move that's been lauded across the country and one which Rizzo spoke about to reporters for the first time on Monday.

Josh and Jarrett discuss it in the video above.

Monday's Sports Feed did include some familiar staples of the program, including a Man Crush Monday segment that paid tribute to two players during All-Star Weekend.

Watch more in the video above.

Fergie's National Anthem performance, as you might imagine, was part of a full Social Fodder on Monday which you can watch in the video above.