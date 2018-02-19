Uber passenger fatally shot inside vehicle on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed while riding in an Uber on the South Side overnight.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Stony Island in the Grand Crossing neighborhood — near Jackson Park Hospital.

The 34-year-old victim was inside an Uber vehicle when a tan-colored vehicle pulled alongside the Uber and opened fire.

The man was hit in the head and neck.

The Uber driver drove the victim to Jackson Park Hospital, located at 7531 S Stony Island Ave., where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.