CHICAGO - Emergency crews are responding to an extra alarm fire at a church Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The church, Salvation and Deliverance Ministries International, is located at 1540 N. Spaulding Ave. Fire officials say

2 11 Spaulding and Pierce fire mainly in steeple three master streams. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ZVas7eRFFQ — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 20, 2018

No word yet on injuries or how the fire started.

WGN has a crew on the way to the scene.

Check back for updates.