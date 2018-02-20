Police searching for 3 missing people after 2 kids found home alone

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Police are searching for three missing people after finding two children home alone.

Rockford police are looking for Danielle Son, 22, her husband Hand Son, 26, and her boyfriend Sergio Quiroz, 25.

Danielle Son’s family members reported her missing on Monday. They said she lived with her two children and they have not had contact with her since Saturday, Feb. 17.

When the family went to Danielle Son’s residence to check on her, they found her two children home alone. The children were 2 years old and 11 months old. They were unharmed.

Police said her estranged husband’s car, a white 2007 Toyota Scion with Illinois license plate 915407, is also missing. The car has red wheels or rims.

All three people are considered missing and in danger.

Officials suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford police at 815-966-2900.