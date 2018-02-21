× Alone at the Top! Loyola clinches outright Missouri Valley Conference title with win over SIU

CARBONDALE – There is no doubting which team owned the regular season in the Missouri Valley Conference – and it’s been a long time coming for the group that did.

Not since 1985 had Loyola captured an outright conference championship, doing so during their last run to an NCAA Tournament. On Wednesday night the were able to end that drought and left little doubt doing so.

The Ramblers hit the floor at SIU Arena quickly, grabbing a 14-point lead on the second place Salukis on Wednesday night. The lead would be cut down a few times but Loyola was rarely challenged in a 75-56 win that gave Porter Moser’s team their first ever outright Missouri Valley Conference title.

After clinching a share in a victory over Evansville on Sunday, Loyola set a school record with a 14th conference victory and earn the No. 1 seed for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament starting on March 1st.

Afterwards, Moser revealed to the team their official MVC championship T-Shirts, setting off a major celebrating in the Ramblers locker room.

Junior guard Clayton Custer led the way with 16 points with Aundre Jackson with 15 and Cameron Krutwig getting 14. An eight-point lead in the first half ballooned in the second half as Loyola pulled away for the historic victory.

The Ramblers have now won six-consecutive games and 13 of their last 14 games to improve to 14-3 in The Valley and 24-5 overall. Still one more game remains on the regular season schedule with the team hosting Illinois State in the home finale at the Gentile Center.

It will be a celebration for Ramblers fans 33 years in the making.