Flooding causes mandatory evacuation for some residents in Marseilles

MARSEILLES, Ill. -- A mandatory evacuation is in effect for some residents in Marseilles who live near the fast-rising Illinois River.

About 200 households are impacted.

Police say compliance for the evacuation is around 80 percent.

The river level is more than 22-feet. It is expected to crest around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and remain there for up to eight to 10 hours.

The gates on the dam are open.

Back in 2013 in Marseilles, spring flooding damaged more than 100 homes, and displaced about 1,200 people.