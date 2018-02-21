Man breaks into home, sexually assaults woman on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment during a home invasion on the city’s Southwest Side.

The attack happened just before 1:20 p.m. Tuesday near Pershing and California in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

A woman was sleeping in her bedroom when a man broke into her apartment through a window.

He took some items from the apartment and sexually assaulted the woman.

Police say the man is black, 26-years-old, between 6 feet and 6-foot-1, and 190 to 200 pounds. He has brown eyes with black hair and was wearing a red bandana over part of his face, blue jeans, and a sweatshirt with red, blue and yellow sleeves.