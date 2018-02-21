Police investigate fatal stabbing of 2-year-old in Little Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 2-year-old boy in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of South Avers around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived, the child was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the child suffered severe trauma from lacerations and fatal stab wounds. The Chicago Tribune reported that the child was nearly decapitated.

A person of interest is in custody after a traffic stop by the FBI and state police in Kankakee, Ill. The person will be brought back to Chicago for questioning.