Wheaton College remembers Rev. Billy Graham

WHEATON, Ill. -- Long before he was famous, Billy Graham went to school at Wheaton College.

His local sermons quickly began to draw large crowds, as the college provided the first platform to the gifted young preacher.

“One of the things that's most remarkable about Billy Graham is, in a way, his ordinariness," said Wheaton College President Dr. Philip Ryken. "He really was the same person in public that he always was private."

Remembering his encounter with Rev. Billy Graham, Dr. Ryken remarked on how the world famous evangelist always pointed to his time at Wheaton College.

“Billy Graham often remarked that his most important years were the years that he spent on the campus of Wheaton College," Dr. Ryken said. "Already as a student, he had a thriving preaching ministry and many students and also faculty and staff members went to downtown Wheaton to hear his sermons on Sunday mornings.”

The campus is celebrating Rev. Graham's remarkable life with plans to recognize his accomplishments and lifetime of service.

Simultaneous to his funeral in North Carolina, there will be a service live-streaming at Wheaton College.

Visitors are already flocking to Wheaton College’s museum at the Billy Graham Center, where pictures and posters tell the story of how the son of a North Carolina farmer rose to fame as one of the world's most recognized personalities and evangelists.