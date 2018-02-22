Flooding prompts evacuations in NW Indiana as water levels continue to rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE STATION, Ind. -- As flooding starts to recede across much of the Chicago area, it's getting worse in Northwest Indiana.

In Lake Station, the deep river is now less than 3-feet below the level it reached during the flood of 2008 -- and it's still rising.

More than 30 homes are being voluntarily evacuated, to get residents out of harm's way.

The fire department is monitoring the situation because the water level continues to rise. There is a chance utilities will have to be cut in the area.

Several streets are already closed.

Normal flood level in Lake Station is 12 to 13 feet. It was already measuring at 17-feet Thursday morning.