Man steals 12-week-old French bulldog from Aurora pet store

AURORA, Ill. — Police are investigating after the theft of a $6,000 puppy from a pet store in the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.

The theft happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at Furry Babies, located at 2352 Fox Valley Center Drive.

Security cameras captured the thief as he ran through the pet shop after snatching the 12-week-old French bulldog.

Four people tried to chase him down, but they say he had a silver Navigator getaway car waiting in the parking lot across the street at the “Golden Corral” restaurant.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his late teens to early 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches, and weighing between 145 and 160 lbs. He had little facial hair and was wearing a black North Face with tan khakis, black high-top converse, tan ball cap and black aviator-like shades.

The owner says they just want the puppy back, no questions asked. He is cream with bright green eyes and is valued at $6000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 630-820-5868.