No bail for father in murder of 2-year-old son in Little Village

CHICAGO — A father has been ordered held without bond after being charged with the brutal killing of his 2-year-old son.

Rolando Ortiz, 37, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Mateo Garcia Aguayo Wednesday in their Little Village home.

Police say Ortiz confessed to his sister-in-law, telling her he slashed the toddler’s throat because he was making noise while Ortiz tried to sleep.

The boy’s wounds were so deep, he was nearly decapitated.

After talking to his wife’s sister, and failing to reach his wife by phone, Ortiz tried to get away in the family’s SUV.

Illinois State Police caught up with him hours later near Kankakee.

Ortiz’s next court date is March 15.