Crews filling potholes on city’s bumpy roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- IDOT crews are out this morning, filling potholes.

IDOT began its' pothole filling season began yesterday. IDOT crews will be out until 5:00 p.m. today, so be prepared to move over, as rolling closures will be in effect.

Chicago's Department of Transportation has also been busy repairing some 40,000 craters in Chicago streets. They started working on that, Monday.

Chicago drivers are very familiar with the way potholes can assault a vehicle, leaving you stranded on the side of the road with a flat tire, mangled rim, or even damage to your vehicle's frame.

All the recent freezing and thawing of snow and ice, plus the heavy rains, causes pavement to expand and contract, creating those pesky road hazards.

Drivers need to be vigilant when it comes to dodging them. Mechanics say they should check their tires.

Lucas Tire & Auto Care owner, Richard Lucas says, "Keep your air pressure in your tires up. Very, very important and if you hit a pothole, check it because you could have a damaged tire and you’re driving 80 miles an hour and it will blow out.”

To report a pothole in Chicago, dial 311.