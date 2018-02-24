Participants hit the dance floor to raise money for Lurie Children’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- If you’re gonna dance like nobody’s watching, what better place than the Chicago Dance Marathon.

Hundreds of participants at the Chicago Marriott Downtown were on their feet for eight-hours straight -- having fun and raising money for Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital.

Ellie Fontanetta, 14, has been a part since the first marathon nine-years ago.

Every step, raising money for the hospital where she’s been a spina bifida patient since she was born.

Her dad, Marc, by her side and telling their story to those here who’ve come to help.

The money, raised upwards of $500,000 for today alone, will go toward the Family Life Center at Lurie Children's -- giving a break from treatments to the kids, and their families.