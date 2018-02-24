× Witness shot several times after following hit-and-run suspect in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — A witness who was attempting to stop a crime was shot by the suspect.

Police say a 43-year-old man tried to follow a car that was fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Augusta and California in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The hit-and-run driver was in a Jeep. When the witness tried following that Jeep, he was shot several times in the chest.

He remains hospitalized.

The people inside the Jeep are still on the loose.