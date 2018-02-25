High winds cause damage in Chicago area

CHICAGO -- Wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour tore through the Chicago area overnight Saturday, turning over lamp posts and street lights.
In River North, police were standing by between Franklin and Orleans, because a piece of steel from an apartment building was banging around in the wind, threatening those down below.
The piece of metal was hanging right outside the windows of the eighth floor of the 311 building.
Police were at the building since 5 a.m. Sunday morning and surrounded the area with caution tape.
Over on 14th Street, a street light broke-off from its base and crashed in the street, near Michigan Avenue.
In Old Town, a traffic light fell over at Lasalle and Eugenie.
Winds gust peaked overnight, averaging somewhere between 45 and 60 miles an hour.
There were also scattered power outages-- with ComEd reporting there are about 600 customers in the dark.
While the worst is over, Sunday is expected to be a windy day.
Some of the highest reported wind gusts…
Harrison-Dever Crib 59 mph
Bolingbrook 58 mph
Munster 56 mph
Chicago-Albany Park 55 mph
Glendale Heights 54 mph
Chicago- Roscoe Village 54 mph
Kenosha 53 mph
West Chicago Airport 52 mph
Midway Airport 52 mph
DeKalb 50 mph
Wheeling Chicago Executive Airport 47 mph
O’Hare Airport 46 mph