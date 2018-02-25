Man shot by officer following traffic stop on South Side, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a man who fled from a traffic stop on the city's South Side.

A police statement says officers were conducting a narcotics investigation in the 4200 block of S. Ashland Sunday night, when they stopped a vehicle.

Police say they ordered a man out of the vehicle, but he pushed an officer and fled. Police say he was shot following a brief foot chase.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation by COPA (Civilian Office of Police Accountability) and area detectives.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.