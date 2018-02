Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Step by step, some 4,000 volunteers climbed 94 stories of the Hancock downtown during the 21st annual Hustle up the Hancock Sunday.

Their mission is fundraising, and over the years the climb has raised more than $16 million for the Respiratory Health Association, which helps those battling lung diseases.

WGN's Sean Lewis shares the inspiring stories of some who made the climb.