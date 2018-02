Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Catholic Church is leading a nationwide campaign today, to rally support for Dreamers.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Migration has dubbed this "National Call-In Day."

Cardinal Blase Cupich is among church leaders who are phoning elected officials, to urge them to protect illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Supporters are also being urged to call their members of congress today, to ask that dreamers be provided a path to citizenship.