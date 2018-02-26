FeedonThis: The day the Blackhawks were sellers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Everything is new here in 2018 if you're a fan of the Blackhawks - and it's not exactly for the better.

A sub-par season, one that will likely keep them out of playoffs for the first time in ten years, had them in a seller's role when Monday's trade deadline came along.

That meant that Ryan Hartman was on his way to Nashville so the Blackhawks can get a first and fourth round picks this year. Then Tommy Wingels was off to the Bruins for a 2019 NFL Draft pick.

It's a sad day for the Blackhawks as the said goodbye to one of the favorites in the locker room, yet at the same time built a bit for the future.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman's discussion on the Blackhawks trade deadline was part of #FeedonThis from Monday's show in the video above.

Josh's pick for Man Crush Monday had an inspiring effect on Jarrett during the weekly segment. He's not alone in American when it comes to that feeling on this group.

See the pick in the video above.

Meanwhile Joel Embiid's selection for a pregame meal on Sunday night had both anchors a bit stunned on Monday.

See what the Sixers center eat that sparked the conversation during Monday's Social Fodder in the video above.