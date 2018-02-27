Bears finalize coaching staff as the NFL Combine gets ready to start in Indianapolis

LAKE FOREST – It was a process that began on January 1st for the Bears when they decided to part ways with John Fox after three disappointing seasons.

You could say that Tuesday was the official end of that process.

The Bears officially confirmed the rest of Matt Nagy’s coaching staff for the 2018 season. M

Here is the entire coaching staff confirmed today by the Bears as they begin the Matt Nagy era in 2018. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/TiUE3OXdiJ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 27, 2018

Most of the names above were already known, as the coordinators were introduced over a month ago. The team did confirm the reported hire of former Vikings coach Brad Childress as a Senior Offensive Consultant. It comes shortly after he’d announced his retirement after five years with the Chiefs, which included his time as co-offensive coordinator with Nagy.

A some of that staff along with general manager Ryan Pace now head to Indianapolis where they will get a look and talk to some of the best collegiate players at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Currently the Bears have seven draft picks coming up in April’s selections, including the eighth overall.

Nagy and Pace will speak to the media in Indianapolis on Wednesday morning.