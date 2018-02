× City launches initiative to improve CTA safety

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago plans to pour millions into making CTA train stations safer.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the “Safe and Secure” program at an “L “station on the West Side Tuesday.

The initiative adds 1,000 new cameras and upgrades another 3,800 to high definition across the city.

More than 100 cameras are also going up at bus turnarounds.

The $15 million cost will be paid for from new fees on ride-sharing services.