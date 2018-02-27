Community members hold prayer vigil before meeting on Obama Presidential Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Community members and activists gathered outside the doors of the Obama Foundation’s community meeting at McCormick Place Tuesday night.

People gathered for a prayer vigil, many with concerns about the impact the Obama Presidential Center will have on the Jackson Park and Woodlawn neighborhoods.

Some at the prayer vigil said they are not trying to stop the library from coming, but they’re asking for a Community Benefits Agreement, or CBA.

The group is seeking an agreement that would guarantee long-term, well-paying jobs, affordable housing programs and improved public schools. The foundation rejected it, as its already made many concessions for community growth, so now, the CBA group turns to city council to put it into law.

The meeting Tuesday night is the foundation’s final step, touting the Obama Center’s mission and outreach to the community before it heads to the city’s planning commission.

On Tuesday, the Obama foundation announced a $3.5 million donation to build a new artificial turf field at Jackson park, one that will be able to be used by the community and nearby Hyde Park schools even during construction of the $300 million dollar Obama Center.