Jarrett looks ahead to the NFL Combine live from Indianapolis on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's an event that he took part in nearly a decade-and-a-half ago in the same city in which he was broadcasting on Tuesday.

Jarrett Payton was just like those guys who will step on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to show off his skills for every NFL team this week at the NFL's Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. It's a stressful time for the athletes who can either make or break their case to be selected by teams coming up in April's draft.

Ahead of the start of the workouts, Jarrett joined Josh Frydman live outside the venue in Indy to discuss what's ahead for those players taking part in this weekend's workouts. Wednesday is also the day which Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy will meet with the media to discuss some of their plans for the start of the league year in March.

