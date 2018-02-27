Jordan Bernfield looks ahead to a week of College Hoops tournaments on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a year where people in this area are looking to the mid-major schools in hopes of a little "March Madness" in 2018.

Loyola enters the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis as the regular season champions. Just a handful of wins and they're off to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 33 years. Lose, and the odds of them making it are against them as an at-large.

Meanwhile UIC has the third seed in the Horizon League Tournament, and could be capable of their own run to a couple of wins and a tournament bid.

As for Illinois and Northwestern, they've both got some work to due in New York to stun the Big Ten and win that league's tournament.

Jordan Bernfield of ESPN discusses all of those teams before the tournament week begins on Sports Feed Tuesday night with Josh Frydman. You can watch his segments in the video above or below.