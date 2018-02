Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST, Ill. -- Police presence blocked several lanes on York Road in Elmhurst due to an investigation Tuesday evening.

The road was shut down for several hours. The intersection at Crestview Avenue and York Road opened back up around 10 p.m.

Three people were taken into custody.

Three law enforcement agencies were involved, but police have not released any details about the investigation.

No further information was available.